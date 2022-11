Mayor, City of Columbia unveil this year’s official Christmas ornament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Today the City, along with Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, unveiled the 2022 Official City Christmas ornament.

This year’s decoration is the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Each year the ornament depicts a different Columbia landmark or site.