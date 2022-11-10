Samsung hosting Veterans Day Luncheon drive-thru for families

Image: Samsung

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) will host its Veterans Day Luncheon on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m as a drive-thru.

The 6th annual event will take place at the Veterans’ Affairs Office in Newberry.

Local veterans will be recognized during the event and family meals will be catered by Ronnie’s Buffet & Grill and made available through a drive-thru. Limited outdoor seating will be available.

Organizers say meals will be supplied in a Samsung tote bag with additional items from the company.