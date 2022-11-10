WOW Productions’ “The World You Left Behind” at the Harbison Theatre this weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Walking on Water Productions & the Performing Arts Center are returning to the Harbison Theatre stage with an upcoming play!

“The World You Left Behind” starts this weekend at the theatre, located at Midlands Technical College at 7300 College Street in Irmo.

Below are the following showtimes:

Friday, November 11 @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 12 @ 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 13 @ 3 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Vanzell Haire, who plays the main character’s father and a pastor about the story of the play.

It focuses on a young woman who left her family for a while and finally returns to them but finds the world she left behind is turning her life upside down.

No children under 7 years old are allowed in for the show.

For ticket prices, visit WOW Production’s website.