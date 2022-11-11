Bel Canto of Columbia ensemble to host its annual Fish Fry today

Bel Canto of Columbia Ensemble will host its annual Fish Fry today from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
ABC Columbia Site Staff,

Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 125243 Pm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Bel Canto of Columbia Ensemble will host its annual Fish Fry today from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The non-profit organization promotes music education and provides scholarships to high school students.

A fish fry dinner is priced at $10 and includes two pieces of whiting, red rice, hushpuppies, soda, potato salad or coleslaw.

The event will take place at 1620 Broad River Road.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts