Blythewood Historical Society and Museum to celebrate Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Blythewood Historical Society & Museum will host their annual Veterans Day Celebration at Doko Meadows in Blythewood.

The event is on Saturday, November 12th, from 10 a.m. to 5:00 pm. The program will begin at 2 p.m.

The program includes former Mayor, Major (Ret.) Keith Bailey, present Mayor, LTC (Ret.) Bryan Franklin, a guest speaker, patriotic singers, a Military band, Quilt of Honor recipients, plus many exhibits for Veterans including military vehicles.

The free, family event is open to the public. The five Branches of the Military will be honored, and light refreshments will be served.