Local Living: Celebrating Day of the Dead and Richland Library’s pop-up art show

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Palmetto Luna is celebrating Day of the Dead on tomorrow, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during their Day of the Dead Festival!

Live music, arts and craft, kid activities, art exhibits, folkloric dances and a traditional alter are just some of the things being offered during the event.

It’s being held at the Boyd Plaza at the Columbia Museum of Art during the Soda City Market. Admission is free.

Learn more at: https://www.columbiamuseum.org/events/palmetto-luna-presents-day-dead-festival

Richland Library Southeast is hosting a pop-up art show next Saturday, Nov. 19.

The event will take place at the libraries location on Garners Ferry Road from 11 am to 1 pm.

The show will highlight the work of local, emerging visual artists Ara-Viktoria Mckinney-Bookman, Maya Smith and Najee Reese and their ties to the community. Admission is free.

Learn more at: https://www.richlandlibrary.com/event/2022-11-19/pop-art-show