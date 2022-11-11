Midlands Pup-Shots! November 11

Columbia
Friendly, Playful, Smart
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I am approximately 2 years old and 72 pounds!
2/16
FRAN
Columbia
Affectionate, Friendly
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My name is Fran and I am the sweetest girl!
3/16
HOWARD
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
We were excited to find this stray was already neutered AND microchipped!
4/16
KALA
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
I'm a sweet little gal who has been happy to share my kennel here during my stay!
5/16
KAPULA
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
I'm a friendly little guy- really just a teenage puppy if we're honest about it.
6/16
KAWAI
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without cats
I'm a husky.
7/16
KEIKI
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I am only a baby and have a lot of growing and learning to do.
8/16
MABEL
Columbia
smart, loving, young, Playful
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Mable is as sweet as maple syrup.
9/16
LEVI
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Looking for a good ole boy? I am that boy for you.
10/16
KILO
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Confession time: we get a bit excited when a stray dog comes in already neutered and microchipped!
11/16
MAKA LUA
Columbia
Friendly
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I am approximately 8 months old and 38 pounds.
12/16
MAMA MIA
Columbia
active, playful, loves walks
House trained
Spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats
My name is “mama Mia” I’m a staffie mix
13/16
MANDY
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I'm approximately 1 yr and 50lbs
14/16
NAKOA
15/16
PRINCESSA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Good with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
Princessa deserves the most wonderful home that will spoil her for the rest of her life.
16/16
STANLEY LOVE
Columbia
loving, playful, snuggles, calm
Spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
Stanley is a fantastic pup that loves all people (big & small) and all dogs.