Remains of fourteen Revolutionary War soldiers discovered at Camden Battlefield

Archeologists made a significant discovery just a few inches below ground at the Revolutionary War Camden Battlefield.

Final steps before removal Courtesy of South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust

Archaeologists In Open Unit Courtesy of South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust

Flattened musket ball Courtesy of South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust

Musket flint Courtesy of: South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust

Camden Map Courtesy of: South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust



Battle site today Courtesy of: South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust

The SC Battleground Preservation Trust announced the excavation of fourteen Revolutionary War soldiers who were killed in the Battle of Camden in 1780. SC Institute for Archeology and Anthropology archaeologist James Legg led the onsite field team.

Some of the human remains were found less than six inches below the surface in several locations across the former fighting zone, says Trust officials. Numerous artifacts were also unearthed.

Archaeologists began excavations and removal in September, which lasted eight weeks. The team believes twelve of the bodies found are Patriot Continental soldiers, one is possibly a North Carolina Loyalist, and one fought for the British 71st Regiment of Foot, Fraser’s Highlanders.

In a press release provided to ABC Columbia News, the SC Battleground Preservation Trust’s CEO Doug Bostick, says “When these young men marched into the darkness on that summer night in 1780, they did so out of love for their country despite the consequences that may befall them. Our intent is to lay them to rest with the respect and honor they earned more than two centuries ago.”

Researchers say they hope to compile information about the soldier’s health and diet, age, gender, and race to tell the personal stories of the soldiers and compare the data to historical records. Forensic anthropologists from the Richland County Coroner’s Office are participating in the project to study the remains.

For more information on the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust, visit www.scbattlegroundtrust.org