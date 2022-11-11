Travel app: 70% of U.S. residents will travel for Thanksgiving

Travel app Hopper predicts 70% of people in the U.S. will be leaving home to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends.

The company says roughly 3.3 million people will be hitting the road the Sunday before Thanksgiving on Thursday.

According to their findings, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International will be the busiest airport in the U.S., followed by Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver International.

Others in the top ten include John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City and Los Angeles International Airport.