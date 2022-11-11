Veterans Day deals for those who have served

Deals for veterans courtesy of military.com

AARP — AARP salutes you for your service to our country with a special membership offer. Join for only $9 per year with a 5-year term and save up to 43% off. Or join for 1 year for just $12 and save 25% off the standard annual rate.

Academy Sports + Outdoors — Active-duty service members and veterans get 10% off the entire purchase online or in-store from October 23 through November 13.

Adidas — Veterans and active-duty military get 40% off sitewide until November 12.

Alpine Rings — Active duty, guard/reserve, veterans, and their families receive 30% off on November 11. Service must be verified.

Alpine Swiss — Active-duty military, veterans, Reserve/National Guard Members and their dependents get an extra 15% off Men’s and Women’s Collections through November 11.

American Giant — Active-duty military, Reservists, National Guard, veterans, and military family members get 30% off online November 7 through 11.

Army & Air Force Exchange Service — On November 11, MILITARY STAR cardholders will receive various deals, including double rewards points, 10 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations, 15% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants and $10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Exchange mall vendors. Plus, Exchange stores will be handing out free challenge coins to veterans on November 11.

Bargain Hunt — Active-duty military and veterans receive a 15% discount off their entire purchase from November 11 through 13 on qualifying in-store purchases. Valid proof of military service is required at the time of purchase.

Bear Mattress — Veterans and current military members receive 40% off sitewide after online verification on November 11.

Branded Bills — Veterans, active-duty military and their dependents get 25% off online November 11 through 13.

Brides Across America — Brides Across America holds a wedding gown giveaway for military in partnership with bridal salons across the country in November. Qualifying brides register to attend the event at a participating bridal salon by completing the registration form. There is a $75 tax-deductible donation required when registering for the event. Attend the event and select one of the designated gowns on display. Visit the Brides Across America website for more details.

Delta Sonic Car Wash — All November long, veterans and active-duty military personnel save $25 on all oil changes with military ID. On November 11, veterans and military personnel receive a free Super Kiss Plus wash, with two additional washes within two weeks.

DEVIL-DOG Dungarees — Veterans get 50% off from November 3 through 13.

Dollar General — Veterans, active-duty military, National Guard and Reserve and their immediate family members save 20% November 10 through 13 on qualifying, in-store purchases.

Duluth Trading Company — Active-duty service members and veterans get a 10% discount in stores November 11 to 14 with valid military ID or proof of service.

Fareway — Veterans, active-duty military, and reserve and guard members get 15% off on November 11.

Food Lion — Active-duty military personnel and veterans save 10% on their in-store shopping purchase total before taxes on November 11. Show your military ID and MVP Card at checkout.

Golden Nozzle Car Wash — Veterans and active-duty military get a free “The Best” car wash on November 11.

Goodyear Auto Service — Active-duty military and veterans get free Car Care Checks, plus an additional 10% off tires and services. Eligible guests who present a valid ID can schedule car care check appointments between November 10 and 14 and redeem service through November 17.

Grace for Vets — Car washes from around the world who join this program offer free car washes to veterans and service members on November 11.

Great Clips – On November 11, veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day will also have the opportunity to pay it forward. They can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran that can be redeemed for a free haircut from November 12 through December 9.

Hertz — All veterans receive 20% off the base rental rate. Book from November 7 through 11 and pick up November 11 through January 31, 2023.

HYLETE — HYLETE will be offering two Veterans Day promotions from November 11 through November 13. For an extra 10% off service league pricing shoppers can use code “VET10” or for $20 off a $100 purchase shoppers can use the code “VET20”. Only one code may be applied per order.

JB’s Gourmet Spice Blends — Get a 15% discount on your entire order during the week of Veterans Day (November 6 through 13) with code Veteran.

Just Tires — Active-duty military and veterans get free Car Care Checks, plus an additional 10% off tires and services. Eligible guests who present a valid ID can schedule car care check appointments between November 10 and 14 and redeem service through November 17.

Kohl’s — Veterans, active and former military personnel, and their immediate families get 30% off in-store purchases from November 11 through 13.

Lovesac — Active and retired service members and their registered dependents get 25% off online after verification. Apply for your discount code by October 30, then redeem your code by November 13.

Magnolia Wash Holdings — On Veterans Day, November 11, participating locations will offer free car washes to all veterans. Whistle Express, Camel Premium Express and The Wave Carwash are operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings.

Office Depot and OfficeMax — Veterans, active-duty military personnel, Reservists and their dependents get 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchase November 11 through 13. This offer is valid in-store only and requires this coupon.

Paramount+ — In honor of Veterans Day, Paramount+ is offering new subscribers 30 days free using the promo code BRAVO. In addition, the platform is also launching “Home of the Brave,” a specially curated carousel on the homepage featuring titles that celebrate the men and women in our armed forces, including the original Top Gun, SEAL Team, Saving Private Ryan, NCIS, Forrest Gump, and more.

Publix — Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a 10% discount on groceries on November 11.

QALO — Veterans and active-duty military get a free U.S. Military Ring with online verification from November 1 through 11.

Rack Room Shoes — Military personnel and their dependents get a 20% discount off their entire purchase in store on November 11.

ScrubaDub — Veterans and current military service personnel can enjoy a free car wash at any of their tunnel locations on November 11 with a valid ID.

Sheetz — On November 11, Sheetz offers veterans and active-duty military personnel a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular size fountain drink. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military.

Sleep Number — Active-duty military and veterans receive 20% off most Sleep Number 360® smart beds, all bases, and most bedding purchases. This offer is valid November 1 through 14.

Southeastern Grocers — Veterans and active-duty military get an 11% discount with valid documentation on November 11.

Sport Clips — On November 11, participating locations will provide free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members with valid proof of service.

Staples — Active-duty military personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and their immediate families get a 25% discount November 6 through 12.

Target — Target is offering a 10% military discount from October 30 through November 12 to all active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families. The discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies to all in-basket items, online and in-store.

TOPS — Veterans and active military personnel receive an 11% discount off of a total order on November 11.

Tractor Supply Company — Active-duty military, veterans and their dependents get a 15% discount on November 11.

Vitamin Shoppe — From November 10 to 13, veterans receive a 25% discount on their entire purchase at any in-store location of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements.

Walgreens — On November 11 through 14, veterans, active-duty military and their families receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide.

Waterdrop — Active-duty military, veterans and their dependents get a 20% discount coupon on all products from November 4 to 30.