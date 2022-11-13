Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival happening in the Midlands

Bubbies Jewish Food Festival

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The 14th annual Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival takes place Sunday at the Beth Shalom Synagogue.

Attendees can expect a wide array of traditional Jewish food, all prepared by Bubbies, which is a Jewish name for Grandma. Some of the food that will be available for sale on Sunday includes: Brisket, Corned Beef, Stuffed cabbage and Mandel Bread.

According to Event Chair, Michelle Peterson, this year will be a bit different, in that it is a “to go” style. She explains that when guests arrive, they will select their choices from the menu, and the prepared food will be served in to-go containers.

The event is at the Beth Shalom Synagogue, located on 5827 N. Trenholm Rd in Columbia, from 11AM – 3PM. You can call 803-782-2500 for more information or click here https://www.bethshalomcolumbia.org/about-us/bubbies-food-festival-2/annual-jewish-food-extravaganza/