SC Supreme Court to hear oral arguments this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear oral arguments from multiple cases this week.

The hearings take place Nov. 15-16 at South Carolina State University. One of the cases they will hear is from a Georgetown man convicted of killing two men in 2002.

According to the State Supreme Court, Jody Ward’s lawsuit against the State to appeal his conviction and life sentences claims that the evidence, which wasn’t available during his trial, shows that a member of a prosecution witness’s family served on the jury.

After oral arguments, the court will take time to answer questions from students.