South Carolina 10th most obese state, according to Wallet-hub

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— With the holidays approaching, this may be the time to make some lifestyle, eating and exercise changes.

According to wallet-hub.com, South Carolina weighs in as the 10th most obese state in the country.

The survey was based on factors such as the percentage of adults with type two diabetes, the percentage of obese children, and the percentage of adults with hypertension.

The survey ranked West Virginia as the most overweight, with Colorado coming in as the nation’s healthiest when it comes to weight.