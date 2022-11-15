Lower Richland HS employee arrested

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–An employee at Lower Richland High School was arrested Tuesday after an altercation with a student.

Richland School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says the employee Shermanda Thompson who worked as a campus monitor, was in a physical altercation with the student Tuesday morning.

Dr. Witherspoon says the student was not seriously injured.

Officials say Thompson was arrested, he has also been terminated from his position with District One.

According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department Thompson instructed a student to get up from a desk and when the student refused, Thompson attempted to physically remove her from the seat. A physical altercation ensued inside the classroom.

In a statement Dr. Witherspoon says, “Our priority is to protect the health and safety our students, and we do not tolerate or condone this type of behavior by any district employee. We will ensure that the student receives support and counseling as needed.”