Midlands Pup-Shots! November 15

Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Loves kisses, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is ALEXANDRA and I'm an 8 week old tricolored female Lab/Beagle mix. I
2/16
ALFIE
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Other dogs, children.
My name is ALFIE and I'm a 1 year old black male Lab mix.
3/16
ARTEMIS
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
My name is ARTEMIS and I'm a 1 year old tan female Lab/Hound mix.
4/16
COCO
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with children
My name is COCO and I'm a 5 year old chocolate female Lab mix.
5/16
DAKOTA
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is DAKOTA and I'm a 3 year old red and white female
6/16
DIANA
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is DIANA and I'm a 10 week old black and tan female Husky/Lab mix.
7/16
DION
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is DION and I'm a 2 year old red blond Lab/Hound mix.
8/16
FIDO
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Prefers a home without other dogs
My name is FIDO and I'm a 7 year old tan and white male Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua mix.
9/16
HUNTER
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
My name is HUNTER and I'm a 5 year old brindle male Pit mix.
10/16
LUCY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is LUCY and I'm a 4 month old tan female Lab mix.
11/16
MAX
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is MAX and I'm a 10 month old black and white male Lab mix.
12/16
RAVEN
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with dogs, children
My name is RAVEN and I'm a 4 month old blond female Catahoula Leopard Dog/Lab mix.
13/16
REESES
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Curious, Loves kisses, Athletic, Playful
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
14/16
RHIANNON
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
My name is RHIANNON and I'm a 2 year old black and white female Pit mix.
15/16
SOLOMON
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Gentle, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is SOLOMON and I'm an 8 week old tricolored male Lab/Beagle mix.
16/16
SQUIRREL
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Good in a home with other dogs, children
My name is SQUIRREL and I'm a 1 year old brindle and white male Boxer/Pit mix.
Help find a pup in need a forever home! Courtesy of petfinder.com