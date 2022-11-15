SC receives an ‘F’ in March of Dimes annual report card

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO/CNN)-The rate of premature birth is on the rise in the United States.

The March of Dimes is out with its annual report card.

It says the pre-term birth rate rose 4% from 2020 to hit 10.5% last year – representing a 15-year high.

On its grading system, the March of Dimes gives the country a “D-plus.”

South Carolina received an ‘F’ with a pre-term birth rate of 12.1%.

Vermont has the lowest pre-term birth rate in the country, Mississippi had the highest.

For a complete look at the report click here.