West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed in West Columbia.

Officials say Devonte Craft, 24, was shot and killed around 1:30 Monday afternoon on Comanchee Trail at the Riverbank Retreat Apartments.

The coroner says Craft was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation by the West Columbia Police Department.