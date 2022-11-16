Celebrating Veterans: Shannon Morgan, U.S. Army retired

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters we are celebrating our veterans.

Tonight we introduce you to Shannon Morgan, U.S. Army retired. She’s a new widow, and is with her 10 year old son, who keeps her going every day. She wants her son and all generations to know why the military is so strong.

Morgan says there is just a sense of pride when you’re in the service, no matter what branch it is. And as for the sense of comraderie, there is no substitute for it for as long as you live.