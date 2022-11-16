Coastal-Virginia game canceled following shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia athletics department announced Wednesday that the football game between Coastal Carolina and the Cavaliers scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, in Charlottesville, Va., has been canceled.

The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.

“As much as we love gameday and the spirit it brings, there is a time when the sanctity of life and sustaining of a community take precedence. This is one of those times,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation Matt Hogue. “We fully support the decision and will continue offering our assistance and contribute however we can toward the healing of our friends and colleagues at UVA.”

“Our program is heartbroken for the University of Virginia, the victims’ families, loved ones, friends, and the entire community of Charlottesville. While our football team was looking forward to competing against the University of Virginia, we support their decision not to play,” stated Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell. “Our program will continue to uplift their program, University, and community in our prayers as they continue to navigate this difficult time. We all stand in solidarity with UVA.”

Tickets purchased through the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office for the UVA game will be refunded. Please allow three to five business days for your refund to be completed.