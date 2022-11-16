Enjoy the holidays early at the 37th Annual Vista Lights!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring the family to celebrate the holidays early at the 37th Annual Vista Lights!

The event, presented by Prisma Health, starts this Thursday from 6 – 10 p.m. in the Vista.

Curtis spoke with Abby Anderson, Executive Director of the Congaree Vista Guild, about the fun activities you and the family can take part in.

There will be more than 60 galleries, shops and restaurants open to showcase their holiday treasures and delicious dishes.

You and family can also help light the Vista Christmas tree at 7 p.m. at the corner of Gervais and Lincoln Streets.

There will also be live performances from multiple musicians at the event to dance the night away!

For more information, visit Vista Light’s website.