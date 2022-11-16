Kershaw schools send condolences to family of woman struck, killed after putting son on bus

Image: Kershaw County Schools

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) — The Superintendent of Kershaw County Schools is releasing remarks regarding a deadly accident that claimed the life of a mother moments after putting her son on the bus for school Tuesday morning. In the statement sent to ABC Columbia News, Dr. Harrison Goodwin says,

” We offer our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family of our Pine Tree Hill student directly impacted by this morning’s tragic accident. Our focus in the coming days will be providing support to this student and his family, as well as our staff and other students that were impacted. ”

School officials say counselors will be available at the school for any of the Kershaw County students, and staff. In addition they are also offering aid for those who work in the transportation department as needed.

Authorities say the woman, identified by the county coroner as 41 year old Donna Gearhart of Camden was struck and killed by a passing car moments after she escorted her son to the bus and began to cross the street.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation.