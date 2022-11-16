Senator Graham praises Trump after 2024 presidential run announcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Donald Trump officially announced his 2024 presidential run last night and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is praising the former President.

In a tweet, Senator Graham said he hopes Trump will continue to focus on the solutions he mentioned regarding our borders, economy, and national security, to restore a broken America.

Graham says Trump’s speech “charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election.”