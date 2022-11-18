Spring Valley football coach Robin Bacon resigns

Robin Bacon, the head football coach of the Spring Valley Vikings, resigned. He informed his players and the school Friday morning.

Bacon took the Spring Valley job in 2015 and has been a head football coach for 32 years.

The Vikings went 5-6 this season, losing in the first round of the playoffs. Playing in one of the toughest regions in South Carolina, Bacon led the Vikings to an 11-2 record and a deep playoff run in 2017.

Bacon will serve as the head coach for the North squad in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.