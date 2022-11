Fireflies Holidays Lights at Segra Park kicks off November 19

Columbia Fireflies Holiday Lights courtesy Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Fireflies are kicking off what they’re calling a ‘New Midlands Tradition’.

Fireflies Holiday Lights will feature one million lights, shining bright, this season.

According to a release from the Columbia Fireflies, Segra Park will be decked out with over one million LED lights, featuring 10 themed areas, on 42 nights throughout November and December.

Fireflies Holidays Lights will be open daily from Saturday, November 19 through Sunday, December 31, excluding Thanksgiving Day (November 24) and Christmas Day (December 25). Holiday shopping, kids crafts and activities, and incredible holiday-themed food and drinks will take place during the event throughout the winter. Santa Claus and Mason, the Fireflies mascot, will be on-hand for select evenings throughout the 42 nights of lights, say officials.

Per the website:

Hours of operations for Fireflies Holiday Lights will be 6-9 pm Sunday-Thursday and 6-10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Beginning December 17, as we get closer to the Christmas Holiday, the park will be open from 6-10 pm every night of operation. On New Year’s Eve (December 31) hours of operation will be 5-8 pm and will feature a kids “ball drop” at 7 pm.

