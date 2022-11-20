56th annual Governor’s Carolighting Sunday at SC State House

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The state Christmas tree will soon be shining bright.

The 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting will take place Sunday, November 20 on the State House steps off Gervais Street.

“The Carolighting is a truly unique event that Peggy and I look forward to each year,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “It is the ideal way to join together with South Carolinians from across our great state to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season.”

Officials say the state Christmas tree is a 35-foot-tall Norway Spruce, and comes from Henderson Tree Farms in Morganton, NC.

Columbia Police have released some information on traffic and street closures:

#TrafficNotification: The 56th Annual Governor’s Carolighting Northside steps of the State House.

Sunday, Temporary road closures: 4 p.m. 1100-1200 blocks of Gervais Street & 1200 mid-block Main Street.