Furman Earns FCS Playoff Bid, Will Play Host To Elon

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Furman Paladins are back in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoffs, earning an at-large bid to the 24-team field of playoff teams, it was announced today.

Furman (9-2, 7-1 SoCon/2nd), winners of six straight games, including a 63-28 triumph over Wofford on Saturday, will play host to Elon (8-3, 6-2 CAA/T3rd) this Saturday at Noon ET on ESPN+ at Paladin Stadium.

The winner of the Furman-Elon game will play at No. 7 seed Incarnate Word (10-1) in a second round clash on Dec. 3.

Furman season ticket holders have priority access to purchase 2022 season ticket location by logging into their ticket account HERE.

Prices:

Club Seats: $100

Sections 3 and 8: $20 (Purple Seats)

Sections 2, 4 and 7: $15 (Chairback)

Sections 1, 5 and 6: $10 (Bleacher)

East Stands: $20

Deadline for season ticket priority purchase is Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 5:00 p.m. Any tickets not purchased at that time will be made available to the general public. Season ticket owners also have the option to purchase and donate their tickets to charity if they are unable to attend the game.

Fans can purchase playoff tickets HERE.

The playoff berth is the 19th for Furman — tops among current Southern Conference schools — and third under head coach Clay Hendrix . The home game will be the first for the Paladins since 2005, when Furman beat Nicholls State, 14-12, in a first round matchup.

The Paladins, who own an 19-17 all-time playoff record, have played for three FCS (formerly I-AA) Championships and captured the league’s first national championship in 1988, defeating Georgia Southern, 17-12, in Pocatello, Idaho.

Furman opened the season with a 52-0 blanking of North Greenville before falling at then-FBS 5th-ranked Clemson (35-12) despite outgaining the Tigers, 384-376. Road wins over ETSU (27-14), ranked 18th at the time, and Charleston Southern (24-19) followed before the Paladins, playing without injured starting quarterback Tyler Huff , suffered their last defeat — a 34-27 home setback on Oct. 1 to Samford.

The Paladins bounced back from the disappointment of the Samford game by winning their final six regular season contests: vs. The Citadel (21-10), Western Carolina (47-40), VMI (41-3), No. 6-ranked Chattanooga (24-20), No. 11 ranked Mercer (23-13), and Wofford (63-28).

Furman’s nine victories are its most since 2005, when the Paladins went 11-3. The seven SoCon victories are the highest for the program since 2001.