FBI Columbia office gives statement on Colorado Springs club shooting

The Columbia division of the FBI released a statement Monday on the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado that took the lives of five people, injuring 25 others.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia division of the FBI released a statement Monday on the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado that took the lives of five people, injuring 25 others.

In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, officials say, “Though the distance between our two states is great, the tragedy feels close to so many.” The club is located a little over 1,400 miles west of South Carolina’s westernmost point.

As the investigation continues, the FBI Columbia field office says they want to remind the LGBTQIA+ population in South Carolina that they have a voice in addressing concerns about acts of violence.

If you believe you are a victim or a witness of a hate crime, officials say you can report it to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI, or by submitting a tip at tips.fbi.gov.