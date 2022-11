No reported injuries in house fire at Brookcliff Drive, say Cayce firefighters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce firefighters say no one is hurt after a house fire on Saturday, Nov.19 at Brookcliff Drive.

The Red Cross says its helping three people who were left displaced. The fire was brought under control by firefighters from Cayce, West Columbia and Lexington.

The cause remains under investigation.