SC credit score ranks 10th lowest, 678 average

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina ranks 10th lowest in the US in terms of credit score.

According to research from Wallet Hub, the average score in the US is 695 which is just below the start of the good credit range.

The average credit score here in the Palmetto state however is 678.

Overall, the state with the highest average credit score is Minnesota with 724 and the state with the lowest average score is Mississippi with a 662.