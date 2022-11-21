SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC.

Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny.

SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

He was employed as a state trooper at the time of the offense but has since retired.

McAlhany has been booked at the Greenville County Detention Center.