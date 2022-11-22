Club Q Colorado shooting victims identified

The identities of the five people killed in Saturday's Club Q shooting rampage in Colorado have been released.

The victims include: Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, and Derrick Rump.

Authorities say they were inside the Colorado Springs gay bar when a 22-year-old entered and opened fire injuring 19 others.

Now for the first time, we’re hearing from the man who police hail a hero, Army veteran, Richard Fierro, who potentially saved dozens of lives that night.

He was at the Colorado Springs venue with his family for a drag show.

Fierro says he saw the shooter heading toward the club’s crowded patio and pulled him to the ground.