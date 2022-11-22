Fifth annual “Bountiful Harvest” event brings police, community together

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —

The Lexington Police Department and Serve and Connect held the fifth annual “Bountiful Harvest” community event next to the Icehouse Amphitheatre in Lexington.

Along with folks from Serve and Connect, officers from the Lexington, Cayce, and West Columbia Police Departments, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, packed 250 boxes filled with enough food to feed a family of four for an entire week.

The boxes are named in honor of fallen Forest Acres Police Officer Greg Alia who was killed in 2015.

Community members who attend are welcome to take a box, speak with representatives from local businesses, and eat a catered meal from Hudson’s Smokehouse BBQ.

Lexington Chief of Police, Terrence Green, says the event is a way to give back in Officer Alia’s name.

“A tragedy into triumph. This is what this is all about. You’ve got some people who can’t afford groceries right now, so to be able to come out here, go through the different resources, get information that can impact them and their family, have a meal, and be able to communicate with law enforcement…you know…great resources here today,” says Chief Green.

“I like all the information they have on diff organizations and what not. So that’s what I love about it,” says Annie Caughman who attended the event.

“It’s a great community event. We’re happy this event goes on and its for everybody to come out and get some information,” says Caughman’s friend Deborah Gantt.

Mental Health Program Manager with Serve and Connect, Macey Silano, believes the event bridges the gap between officers and citizens.

“We’re looking to build the connection between police officers and communities along with raising awareness of resources that are available within the communities that they live in,” says Silano.

West Columbia Chief of Police Marion Boyce says giving back is what its all about, saying, “It’s about that service aspect. Those warm the heart strings right? That’s what we’re here for and that’s what our profession does and what a better place to be than here showcasing that stuff, so we’re all about it.”

According to Chief Green, along with the 250 boxes to give away, officers expect to serve around 400 catered meals to community members who come to the event.