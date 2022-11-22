SC Highway Patrol urges caution during Thanksgiving travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging drivers headed out on the road this Thanksgiving to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel.

In anticipation of heavy traffic, drivers can also expect to share the road with increased law enforcement for the travel period that begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Troopers say there were 1,445 crashes on South Carolina roads during the 2021 Thanksgiving travel period and 13 people died.

Troopers will once again be on the look out for speeding, distracted, drunk, and defensive driving, and wearing seat belts to help ensure everyone makes it to their destinations safely this year.

Highway Patrol is also hosting Thanksgiving safety breaks at rest stops across the state to give the public a chance to stop and speak with troopers about safe travel.

Drivers can monitor traffic conditions at any time using the Department of Public Safety’s Real-Time Traffic Information page.

If you are traveling, stop by one of the SC Highway Patrol’s Welcome Center/Rest Area Events.

Location Trooper Oconee County- Welcome Center, I-85 at the 1 mile marker Northbound Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway Newberry County- Rest Area, I-26 at the 65 mile marker Eastbound Master Trooper Brandon Bolt York County- Welcome Center, I-77 at the 3 mile marker Southbound Master Trooper Gary Miller Colleton County- Rest Area, I-95 at the 47 mile marker Northbound Lance Corporal Nick Pye Kershaw County- Rest Area, I-20 at the 90 mile marker Westbound Corporal David Jones Dillon County- Welcome Center, I-95 at the 195 mile marker Southbound Master Trooper Lena Butler Orangeburg County- Rest Area, I-26 at the 150 mile marker Eastbound Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell