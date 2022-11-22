South Carolina, Clemson primed for rivrialy clash

The South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC) wrap up their 2022 regular-season schedule when they travel to the Upstate on Saturday, Nov. 26, to face the No. 7/8 Clemson Tigers (10-1, 8-0 ACC) in the annual Palmetto Bowl. Game time has been set for high noon at Memorial Stadium (81,500).

This week’s contest will be televised nationally by ABC as part of the ACC television package. Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (analyst) will be in the booth with Molly McGrath working the sidelines. The Gamecock Radio Network features Todd Ellis as the play-by-play voice with Tommy Suggs providing the color commentary. Jamar Nesbit patrols the sidelines for the Gamecock Radio Network.