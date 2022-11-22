Supreme Court rules Donald Trump must turn over taxes to House committee

ABC NEWS—The U.S. Supreme Court has denied former President Donald Trump’s request to block an order that he surrender his tax returns and other financial records to the House Ways and Means Committee.

The court offered no explanation for the decision. There was no noted dissent or vote breakdown.

The move would appear to be the end of the road for Trump in the yearslong saga of a House subpoena for his tax records in the stated interest of drafting oversight legislation.

