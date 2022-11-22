Victims in Helicopter Crash On I-77 Have Been Identified

WBTV has released a statement that identifies the people killed in a crash of its news helicopter.

It reads “The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed late Tuesday morning with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB)– Two people have died in a helicopter crash on the southbound side of Interstate 77 near Nations Ford Road (mile marker 4). No road vehicles were involved in the crash, with the wreckage on the banking along the southbound side of I-77.

CMPD Chief Jennings provided a media briefing Tuesday afternoon. Jennings said the pilot appeared to make “diversionary moves” to avoid hitting any traffic, adding that the pilot is a hero in his eyes by ensuring the safety of those driving on the road.

CMPD along with the Charlotte Fire Dept and NC State Highway Patrol will secure the scene as they await the arrival of the FAA and NTSB who will conduct the investigation.

The crash happened just before noon Tuesday. Medic confirmed that 2 people died on the scene. The identities of the deceased are being withheld while next of kin are notified.

The FAA released the following statement:

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near I-77 South and Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C., around 12:20 local time today. Two people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

The NC Dept. of Transport confirms all southbound lanes are closed with ramps from Tyvola Rd and I-85 North & South also closed. A detour is in effect but expect heavy delays in the area for some time. It is unknown how long these roads will remain closed. Avoid the area is possible.