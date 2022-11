Clemson wins 38th Blood Bowl

Every year the Gamecocks and Tigers are out for blood, literally.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Every year the Gamecocks and Tigers are out for blood, literally.

Today the blood connection announced that Clemson is the winner of the 38th annual Blood Bowl.

Each year, leading up to the football game fans and students at each school compete to see who can donate the most blood.

This year officials say the schools combined donations will impact nearly 17,000 lives.