COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In health headlines, across the U.S. respiratory illnesses are still circulating at a high level.

RSV and the flu are spreading earlier than expected and there’s still Covid-19.

Health officials are cautioning you to do what you can to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season.