Adopt an angel from the Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need.

“Every one of the tags on this Angel Tree here at the Columbiana Mall — it represents a real child with real needs across the Midlands. And what we have today, is that anyone can come to the mall, and adopt a child for Christmas. There’s a code number on there. And so as long as we have that code number, your gift goes to your kid,” says Major Craddock.

According to the Salvation Army of the Midlands, 2,500 children with wish lists are available for adoption this year.

Director of Public Relations for the Salvation Army of the Midlands, Lisa Huffman, says the program is so important for the parents in need of support as well.

“It allows parents to continue to pay their bills for the holidays and not put off paying bills to buy Christmas for their children. So it keeps families more stable and secure over the holidays. But yet, they get to celebrate and have a bright and merry Christmas,” says Huffman.

For more on the Angel Tree and how to give, just click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/salvation-army-angel-tree/