Midlands Pup-Shots! November 28

Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
2/16
ARIES
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
3/16
CALYPSO
Dalzell
House trained
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Meet Calypso, she is a 1 1/2 year old doberman/ lab mix who is loyal, responsive, goofy and has a big personality.
4/16
DIXIE
Blythewood
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Dixie is an Australian Shepherd/Boxer mix with one blue and one brown eye!
5/16
EVE
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Eve is an energetic girl!
6/16
GAMORA
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
7/16
GILLEY
Camden
Energetic, Friendly, Loving, Loves toys, Affectionate, Playful
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $200
Gilley has more stamina than the Energizer bunny!
8/16
GRITS
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
9/16
HANSEL
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
10/16
KLAUS
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date.
11/16
MOJO
Columbia
Affectionate, Athletic, Brave, Loves kisses, Independent
House trained
Good with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
Meet MOJO! An approximately 2-3 year old male rescued from the euthanasia list in a rural southern shelter.
12/16
MOOSE
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
13/16
PENELOPE
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
14/16
RINGO STARR
Blythewood
Friendly, Affectionate, Independent, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Ringo Starr is a 6 year old 25lb Aussie/Border Collie mix.
15/16
SKY
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
16/16
TAMAR
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.