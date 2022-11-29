IRS warns against scams during Tax Security Awareness week

CNN— The IRS says now is the time for taxpayers to focus on protecting their sensitive information from identity theft.

The agency announced this week is National Tax Security Awareness week, a time for taxpayers and tax professionals to become more aware of avoiding scams.

According to the IRS, the holiday shopping season is a prime opportunity for thieves who want your personal financial info.

That sensitive information could potentially end up on a fraudulent tax return.