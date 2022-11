Nutcracker Ballet coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- It’s the holiday season, and what better way to get in the holiday spirit than with a performance of The Nutcracker ballet to kick off the month of December!

Dancers with Columbia Classical Ballet will take to the stage at The Koger Center this weekend, December 1st through December 4th, telling the famous holiday story of The Nutcracker in their pointe shoes, with an added furry bonus!

Get your tickets here.