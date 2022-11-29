Pet of the Week: Declan!

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Declan! He is a 3-month-old hound from Pawmetto Lifeline.

Declan was brought in to the shelter from a bad living situation with his mom and 11 brothers and sisters. Shelter staff say they were all very sick, and unfortunately a few from the litter did not make it. Declan, however, fought hard to get better, and is now a happy and thriving puppy ready to find his ‘furever’ home!

Declan’s foster mom says he is a big cuddler! He would do great in a home with other dogs and older kids, due to his puppy energy and size. He is likely to be a large dog.

Declan’s adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, heartworm/flea prevention, and a microchip.

Pawmetto Lifeline is also hosting their ‘Home for the Holiday’s’ adoption event on December 10th. Visit all the pets up for adoption today at the shelter located at 1275 Bowar Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212.