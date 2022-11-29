Sumter’s 35th annual Fantasy of Lights to open next month

The 35th annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens' Fantasy of Lights is set to open in December.

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The 35th annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens’ Fantasy of Lights is set to open in December. The annual drive-through display of holiday imagery is powered by over one million lights!

The display will run from Sunday to Thursday until 9 p.m. and will also be open to visitors on Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. The countdown ceremony is free for families to attend and will begin on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

Kids are invited to write letters to Santa and take pictures with him on the first two Fridays and Saturdays. Entertainment, music, hot cocoa, and holiday treats will be available at Santa’s Village.

Admission and parking is free for the event. For more information, please visit www.thefantasyoflights.com.