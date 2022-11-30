Chick-fil-A launches online merchandise store

CNN—Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it’s full of quirky merchandise.

Some highlights include an “I Heart Waffle Fries” hoodie, a “Chicken for Breakfast” hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging.

There’s also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow that looks like a chicken nugget. Prices range from $15—75.

The chicken chain said it expects the products to sell out quickly and it’s already planning more merchandise for next year.