Irmo Police Department, Town of Irmo to host Gun Buy Back event

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Town of Irmo and Irmo Police Department are hosting a gun buyback event on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place at the Universal Outreach Church parking lot at 220 North Royal Tower Drive.

Organizers say the event is intended to keep weapons off the streets and out of the hands of criminals.

The police department will pay $125 in cash for each gun, limited to five per car. Participants will be required to stay in their cars.

No personal information will be collected from anyone who sells a firearm and vehicle tags will not be screened, say officials.