Midlands Pup-Shots! November 30 1 hour ago BILLY Columbia Adoption fee $400 JACKIE Columbia Adoption fee $400 COLE Columbia Adoption fee $300 KATIE Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Loves kisses, Athletic Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children Katie is such a sweet, pretty girl! DANTE Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Funny, Loves kisses House trained Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs, cats, children Dante' is a 10 month old puppy with a BIG heart! HADLEY Gilbert Vaccinations up to date. Good with dog, cats, children Hadley is a beautiful girl around 6-mths-old who found herself at a kill shelter from which she was rescued. TAYLOR Gilbert House trained Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with other dogs, children Taylor is around 1-yr-old. ELWAY Gilbert House trained Good with other dogs, children Taylor and Elway are around 1-yr-old. RUDOLPH Gilbert Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children Rudolph and his siblings are around 8-weeks-old. PRANCER Gilbert Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, cats, children Prancer and his siblings are around 8-weeks-old. DANCER Gilbert Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with dogs, cats, children Dancer and her siblings are around 8-weeks-old. CUPID Gilbert Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, cats, children Cupid and her siblings are around 8-weeks-old. MELVIN Lexington Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart House trained Good in a home with other dogs Adoption fee $350 Melvin is 2 years old, 65 lbs. MARLEY Lexington House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good in a home with other dogs, children Prefers a home without cats Adoption fee $150 She's loving, loyal, curious and energetic. SPRUCE Lexington Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with other dogs Adoption fee $300 Just loves to be with you or around you. STANLEY Lexington Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Adoption fee $300 He is a fun loving kinda guy! Help give a pup a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!