Red Cross shares tips to prevent holiday home fires

As you begin to deck the halls for the holidays the Red Cross is reminding us to be mindful of preventing home fires.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— As you begin to deck the halls for the holidays the Red Cross is reminding us to be mindful of preventing home fires.

Officials say one in five home decoration fires, and most home fires involving candles happen in December as we celebrate the holidays.

They recommend keeping lit candles away from anything that can burn, ensuring outside decorations are for outdoor use, and always making sure your live tree is watered.