Trump’s tax returns released to House Committee

Developing out of Washington at this hour: a democratic-led House Committee is now in possession of six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns after a court battle that spanned several years.

The Treasury Department says it complied with the Supreme Court’s decision and turned them over.

Unlike any other recent presidents, Trump has refused to make his tax returns public amid scrutiny of his business affairs, claiming he was being audited.