Congaree National Park increasing overnight campsite fees

Congaree National Park will be increasing their nightly campsite reservation fees starting Jan. 1, 2023.

The nightly fee for reserving a Bluff Campground campsite will be raised to $10 per night, from $5. A standard campsite at the Longleaf Campground will run you $15 per night, compared to the previous $10 cost. The nightly fee for group reservations at the Longleaf Campground will now cost $25.

Park officials say the funds raised from the fees will be used towards campground maintenance. All funds generated through fees are used for the park to provide a better experience for visitors, says officials.

Reservation funds accrued from the previous years have made several updates possible: new fire rings at the Bluff and Longleaf Campgrounds; new picnic tables in the Bluff and Longleaf Campgrounds; the installation of new lantern hooks at all sites in the Longleaf Campground; and mitigation of ponding issues on certain campsites in the Longleaf Campground.